Omair Rana thinks game shows go against spirit of Ramazan

The content that airs in Ramazan should have relevance with the month

Fri, 08 Mar 2024 03:06:56 PKT

(Web Desk) - Omair Rana is a talented Pakistani actor who is known for delivering excellent performances.

He talked about Ramazan content. He said game shows that air during Ramazan are against the spirit of the holy month which is supposed to promote humility, humanity, empathy and love instead of gluttony and greed.

He said, “I do have a distasteful or unpleasant after taste of the Ramazan game shows or certain things about the game shows which promote anti-Ramazan spirit, we should not encourage gluttony and greed, instead, we should promote empathy and kindness”.

Omair began showbiz career as a theater actor and director but he got fame through his famous television appearances which include the dramas like ‘Pyar Kay Sadqay,’ ‘Zan Mureed,’ ‘Dil Na Umeed to Nahi,’ ‘Sange Mar Mar,’ ‘Hum Kahan Ke Sache Thay,’ and ‘Sang E Mah’.

Omair Rana’s dramas gave him decent fame because of his believable acting.