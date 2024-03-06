Fans worried as Taylor Swift falls ill in Singapore

Swift could be seen coughing and attempting to clear her throat

(Web Desk) - Taylor Swift raised concerns among her fans after facing difficulties while performing at her Eras Tour concert in Singapore.

In a fan-uploaded video, Swift could be seen coughing and attempting to clear her throat while singing her hit song “Delicate.”

Fans expressed worry about her health after viewing the video, with one fan noting, “Hope she’s okay. She’s been coughing.”

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, prompting fans to voice their concerns about the well-being of the “Lover” singer.

One fan mentioned Swift’s demanding schedule, highlighting her consecutive shows in Melbourne, Sydney, and now Singapore, with minimal rest between performances.

They also noted the length of her concerts, which typically run for 3 to 5 hours, and the need for her to acclimate to the climate of each country she visits.

Commenting on the situation, another fan speculated that Swift’s health issues could be attributed to a combination of factors such as weather changes, humidity, and physical exhaustion.

However, they expressed optimism that she would recover after taking a few weeks off.

In a previous interview with Time magazine, Swift emphasized her commitment to her career, stating, “I know I’m going on that stage whether I’m sick, injured, heartbroken, uncomfortable, or stressed.”

She emphasised that performing despite challenges is a fundamental aspect of her identity, declaring, “That’s part of my identity as a human being now.

If someone buys a ticket to my show, I’m going to play it unless we have some sort of force majeure.”