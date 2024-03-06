Anjuman amuses viewers sharing memories of working with Sultan Rahi

Entertainment Entertainment Anjuman amuses viewers sharing memories of working with Sultan Rahi

She appears on Dunya TV show Mazaq Raat

Follow on Published On: Wed, 06 Mar 2024 03:26:50 PKT

(Web Desk) - Legendary actor Anjuman amused the viewers with recalling memories she had with versatile actor Sultan Rahi during shooting.

Appearing on Dunya TV show Mazaq Raat, Anjuman shares her bond with Sultan Rahi.

She does not appear in too many shows but she appeared on Mazaq Raat and it was a treat for her fans.

She looked ethereal and everyone was mesmerised by her beauty.

She revealed that she had a very fun camaraderie with Sultan Rahi.

She used to pull his leg on the sets as she would ask Ghulam Mohyuddin to come on their film set just to tease Rahi Sahab and Rahi Sahab used to get nervous because of it as he was very possessive about all his fellow artists.

She also shared that Rahi Sahab was not a conventional looking hero but when she started appearing with him and she would sing songs like Mahi Aavay Ga for him, that made all other women curious.

They all then wanted to know why this beautiful girl is singing songs for him.

The Pakistani film industry had a golden era and the stars of that era are still considered superstars and people fawn all over them when they see them.

Anjuman is the legendary artist of that time. Her beauty, talent, poise and style is unmatched and she has been in hundreds of hits in her career.

Anjuman ruled the film industry and she worked in both Punjabi and Urdu films.

