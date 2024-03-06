Roaring business: Arshad Chaiwala goes international with tea stalls

(Web Desk) - Arshad Chaiwala, who hurtled to fame for his blue eyes captured by a paparazzi at a tea stall, is now running more than 10 cafes worldwide.

In 2016, a young and charming tea seller made headlines after his photo went viral on social media.

A local photographer, Javeria Ali, came up with the idea to post the Islamabad’s Chaiwala’s picture on the internet.

Javeria Ali said that she was stunned to see a blue-eyed charming tea seller.

Arshad Chaiwala became a viral internet sensation after being featured in Javaria Ali’s picture and gained a huge fan following.

Arshad Chaiwala made an appearance in Digital Pakistan’s short chit chat session. In the conversation, he opened up about turning his local cafe into an international brand.

He said he has opened cafes in UK and has a plan for more tea stalls in other countries.

Talking about it, he said, “I always wanted to launch my own brand, although, I was satisfied with my small cafe in Islamabad but the reason behind launching the international franchises was to take Pakistan on international level as I didn’t see any Pakistani brand going international since its inception, that is why I launched and expanded my brand within six months.

Also, I wanted to create jobs for people. I have multiple franchises and will open more”.

People were amazed to see his good looks and his blue eyes. Social media undoubtedly holds the power to turn a normal person into a star and Arshad Chaiwala is surely one among them as he is now a global phenomenon.