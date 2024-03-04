Dur-e-Fishan Saleem reveals reason behind entry in showbiz

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem reveals reason behind entry in showbiz

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan showbiz industry actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has disclosed the reason for her entry into the enigmatic world of showbiz.

During an interview, she spoke on various topics besides also delving into the story of her entry into the showbiz industry.

Dur-e-Fishan said her father is a very close friend of actor Kashif Mehmood and the latter helped her a lot in making a place in this industry.

She said that Kashif Mehmood helped her to give various auditions and due to these auditions, she was offered the role of drama serial ‘Dil Ruba’ which she gladly accepted.

She said before Dil Ruba, she was included in another drama but then she did not get it.

The actor, however, refrained from revealing her father's name and said, "I don't reveal my father's name because my parents don't like me to use their name."