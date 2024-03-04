Rihanna suffers wardrobe malfunction in barefoot performance

She delivers 19-song performance in first ‘real show’ in eight years

(Web Desk) - A 40-minute performance by pop superstar Rihanna capped off the three-day pre-wedding celebrations for the son of Asia’s richest man, as celebrities and business moguls descended upon western India for the lavish event.

Rihanna performed barefoot on stage for some 1,200 guests in the small town of Jamnagar, Gujarat, with the list of names attending the star-studded event including Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump and Shah Rukh Khan.

The singer is reported to have billed billionaire Mukesh Ambani some £5m for the performance, which included 19 songs and was described by Rihanna as her first “real show in eight years”.

In that period she has only given short but high-profile performances, such as her 15-minute halftime Super Bowl show and her “Lift Me Up” performance at the 2023 Oscars.

Videos of Rihanna’s Saturday night performance were widely shared on social media in India, with her decision to perform barefoot described as a “homage” to the local culture by a source in her team.

“It was a little remake of her Super Bowl performance, which was iconic,” the source told Entertainment Times. “People near the front of the stage were singing along.

She performed barefoot, which was an homage to the Indian culture. She didn’t have any wardrobe changes but added a pink cap at the end of her performance.”

Indian media noted that at some point during her energetic performance, Rihanna suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction, with pictures showing her green dress suffering a small tear on the underarm.

She appeared unbothered and invited the whole Ambani family onto the stage, including the bride and groom, at the end of her show.

