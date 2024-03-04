Adeel Hashmi says he was bullied in school

Entertainment Entertainment Adeel Hashmi says he was bullied in school

Says he had been victim of assault

Follow on Published On: Mon, 04 Mar 2024 03:36:34 PKT

(Web Desk) - Adeel Hashmi at a show revealed that he was bullied by a group of students who were older than him.

He was a guest on Masarrat Misbah’s show and revealed that he had been the victim of sexual assault when he was a student of 7th grade.

He said he was younger and weaker and was assaulted by them but he could not tell any elder.

At one point he asked his elder brother if he should tell their father that some guys were bulling him.

The brother obviously did not know the seriousness and suggested that he should handle it himself.

Adeel shared that he never told his father as he did not know how he would react and he was not able to tell his mother either.

He has since that day never told this to his mother and she will also find it out through this show.

Years later he spoke to his own kid to always tell him if anyone bullied him but Al hamdulillah, his own son was in a safer place already.

Adeel Hashmi is a very talented artist in our industry. He worked less but he chooses projects that he agrees with.

Adeel has done many roles in his career and he has also brought forth a lot of talent on our screens.

He comes from a family of intellectuals as he is the grandson of legendary Faiza Ahmed Faiz.

His father Shoaib Hashmi and mother Muneeza Hashmi are also famous intellectuals of Pakistan.

