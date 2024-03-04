Sarmad Khoosat's transformation for 'Nakami Sey Kamyabi Tak'

Entertainment Entertainment Sarmad Khoosat's transformation for 'Nakami Sey Kamyabi Tak'

He shared photos of himself as Farhan in drama

Follow on Published On: Mon, 04 Mar 2024 02:38:29 PKT

(Web Desk) - He posted pictures in which he had a long beard and long hair that made him almost unrecognisable.

Sarmad shared the photos in the character of ‘Farhan’ on his official Instagram account.

His fans expressed their shock and awe at his transformation.

One said: “Looking forward to seeing Farhan in beard.”

Another commented: “OH! It is Sarmad Khoosat! I did not recognise him at all. He has so much range!”

Nakami Sey Kamyabi Tak is a drama that has generated significant anticipation among viewers and is drawing attention due to its intriguing storyline.

The trailer has successfully heightened fans’ excitement, especially with its focus on creating awareness about polio.

The first episode has recently aired, marking the beginning of this much-anticipated series.

In the first episode of Nakaami Sy Kamyaabi Tak, Sarmad Khoosat is introduced as Farhan.

Farhan is a man grappling with personal and professional setbacks. Struggling with feelings of failure, isolation becomes his solace.

Farhan’s life unexpectedly changes as a polio-affected girl seeks his help. She implores him to persuade village elders to permit the polio team entry.

In his quest, Farhan uncovers a secret. He finds that the villagers’ resistance is rooted in a secret business.

As Farhan tries to convince the villagers, he learns more about the girl’s past. The village’s hidden issues make his task more challenging.

