Entertainment Entertainment Aima Baig claims Nehaal copied her from 'head to toe'

Follow on Published On: Mon, 04 Mar 2024 02:20:35 PKT

(Web Desk) - Recently, Aima Baig appeared on a podcast in which she was asked to name overrated and underrated Pakistani music artists.

She then spoke about the emerging singer Nehaal Naseem, claiming she has copied her from “head to toe”.

Aima had expressed her belief that Pakistani female artists are not overrated but rather underrated.

When asked to provide names, Aima Baig responded: “Fabiha, Nirmala, and others, whose names are not even known by many.

“However, there’s one girl, her name is Nehaal. I recall how she started, and now she sounds exactly like me.”

Continuing her remarks, she added: “She impersonated me.

“If I had to share one of my proudest moments, it’s when I realised I achieved this because she copied everything from me, like totally, from head to toe.

When asked if it was a compliment, she said: “It’s an achievement for me that I inspired someone so much that they pretended to be me.”

However, Aima’s comments have ignited discussions within the industry, giving rise to debates on the topics of originality and artistic integrity.

One user wrote: “Sadqay is greater than Aima’s entire career.”

Another said: “She is just jealous that Nehaal is much better than her and is turning out more successful than she will ever be.”

One asked: “But she never really copied her?”

Another queried: “Has she forgotten the fact that she stole Ariana Grande’s whole personality?”

A user criticised: “A grown woman trying to degrade an 18-year-old girl.”

Nehaal Naseem continues to captivate audience with her melodies and other multifaceted musical contributions.