Young Pakistani man falls in love with older UK national

(Web Desk) - A 68 year old British woman, Pat, found love in Pakistan.

The man is only 28 years old and a registered nurse in Pakistan.

He is also very happy to have Pat in his life and the couple fell for each other without ever meeting.

We got to see them speaking over the calls and Pat is very happy to have Sam in her life.

Sam wanted to get to the UK where he will work at a hospital and both him and Pat will be able to be together.

Love comes in all shapes, forms and sizes and this time we have a cross-continental love story involving a Pakistani man.

Reality television is big all over the world and shows where people find love get a lot of attention. 90 Day Fiance is one such show that has massive popularity and we got a Pakistani man who found love in the UK.