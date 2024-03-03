Priyanka unveils new project 'The Bluff'

She will play a pirate in the 19th century

(Web Desk) - Priyanka Chopra has unveiled her next international project, titled The Bluff.

Directed by Frank E Flowers and produced by the Russo Brothers, Karl Urban is in talks to star in the film.

Flowers, who also co-wrote The Bluff, is hot off writing this past two weeks’ No. 1 hit Bob Marley: One Love, which shot past $120 million worldwide.

Priyanka Chopra, known for her stellar performances in both Bollywood and Hollywood, continues to expand her horizons with each new project.

After recently joining the team of the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill A Tiger as an executive producer, Chopra took to Instagram to announce her newest venture.

In her Instagram post, Chopra shared a screenshot from Deadline.

She captioned it with a quote by Mark Twain:

“Now and then we had a hope that if we lived and were good, God would permit us to be pirates.”

Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a female pirate (Priyanka).

As the character navigates her past and endeavours to protect her family, audiences can expect a captivating narrative set against the backdrop of adventure and intrigue.

Priyanka tagged key collaborators, including Karl Urban, director Frank E Flowers, the Russo Brothers and AGBO Films.

The Bluff marks Priyanka Chopra’s second collaboration with the Russo Brothers, following their successful partnership on the Amazon Original series Citadel.

Fans eagerly expressed their excitement upon hearing the news, with many praising Priyanka’s versatility and applauding the intriguing premise of The Bluff.

According to Deadline, production for The Bluff is slated to take place in Australia, adding to the film’s allure with its exotic locales and rich historical setting.

Although a release date has not been announced, The Bluff will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

In addition to The Bluff, Priyanka Chopra has a slew of other exciting projects lined up for 2024.

This includes Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, as well as the second season of Citadel.

Furthermore, fans eagerly anticipate her return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, where she will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.