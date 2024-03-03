Ambani's son pre-wedding bash: It is nothing short of a fairy tale

(Web Desk) - Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has been the talk of the town, especially with the extravagant pre-wedding celebrations currently underway in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s family, Anant’s wedding festivities have naturally attracted attention for their opulence and grandeur.

Pre-wedding cost

The three-day extravaganza, spanning from March 1 to March 3, has been nothing short of a fairy tale.

There is widespread speculation or discussion regarding the considerable expenses associated with these events, given the attendance of prominent and influential individuals from around the world

According to the latest report from MailOnline, the pre-wedding functions are estimated to be over Rs 1,250 crore.

Star-studded guest list

The guest list reads like a who’s who of the global elite. From business tycoons to entertainment icons, the celebrations have seen luminaries from various spheres. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, and his wife Priscilla Chan were greeted warmly with traditional flower garlands and an energetic dance routine when they arrived at the event.

Pop icon Rihanna, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and American singer-songwriter J Brown are among the famous personalities joining in on the celebrations.

A feast fit for royalty

According to rumors, the catering contract alone is going to be worth over Rs. 130 crore. And it’s no wonder – The culinary offerings are nothing short of extraordinary, with delicacies from around the world tantalizing the taste buds of the privileged guests.