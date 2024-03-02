Guram Gvasalia supersizes styles for Vetements runway show

Paris Fashion Week runs through March 5

PARIS (Reuters) - Vetements designer Guram Gvasalia drew out the proportions of clothing for the label's 10th anniversary catwalk presentation, which brought crowds of celebrities, including Cher, to the Paris Fashion Week event.

"The most Vetements show ever," the label posted on Instagram in the run-up to show. "You've been waiting for it for ten years."

Natalia Vodianova opened the show, walking briskly down the red carpeted runway in a thick, tailored suit with heightened shoulders and bulky trousers, and a fitted, low-cut bustier.

A series of oversize looks followed, including suits in crinkly materials, a long T-shirt with sleeves that splayed out to the side, a hulking camouflage ensemble and jeans with extra fabric that trailed behind.

Georgina Rodriguez wore a dress printed with the name of football star Cristiano Ronaldo, while another model had an enormous grey hoodie printed with a message:

"I'm retired, this is as dressed up as I get."

Closing the show, Vodianova walked out with Gvasalia -- this time in a red, velvet dress -- skin-tight, with sleeves that covered the arms and hands, becoming gloves.

Paris Fashion Week runs through March 5, featuring big name brands like Chanel, Hermes, Kering-owned and Balenciaga, Saint Laurent and LVMH's Dior and Louis Vuitton as well as dozens of smaller labels.