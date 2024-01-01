Death anniversary of renowned musician Akhtar Hussain Khan today

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The death anniversary of renowned musician and singer of Patiala family Akhtar Hussain Khan (1896 to 1974) is being observed today.

He was a classical vocalist and musician belonging to one of the major vocal gharanas of the sub-continent.

He was the father and teacher of Ustad Fateh Ali Khan and Ustad Amanat Ali Khan, the renowned classical music duo from Pakistan.

In addition to being a classical vocalist, Khan also served as a supervisor at Radio Pakistan. He is also the grandfather of renowned singer Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan.

He was an accomplished singer and excelled in singing of special Raag of Patiala family “Ram Sakh”.

Akhtar Hussain Khan is buried in Mominpura graveyard in Lahore.