Fakhre Alam wants rule of kindness and love in 2024

Fakhre Alam wants rule of kindness and love in 2024

Fakhre Alam shared the message of kindness and tolerance on new year.

(Web Desk) - Renowned host as well as philanthropist Fakhre Alam welcomes the new year by sharing heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter).

He shared the message of kindness, tolerance and love by writing “please remember to be kind to each other, be less hateful & embrace each other with whatever flaws there might be."

He also requested to all to pray for peace on planet and for forgiveness of mistakes.

The “Gudi V Udanian” singer wished all that may all their dreams come true.

 

 

