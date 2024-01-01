'Good Bye' - Amitabh Bachchan gets teary-eyed

Big B gets emotional while hosting the last episode of his show

Updated On: Mon, 01 Jan 2024 13:46:10 PKT

MUMBAI (Dunya News) - Tears roll down the cheeks of Amitabh Bachchan as he hosts the last episode of the popular Indian show "Kon Banega Crore Pati."

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, aka Big B, has been hosting the show “Kon Banega CrorePati” for a long time. It was the 15th season of this show this year.

The show team aired the promo for the last episode which showed the maestro teary-eyed.

He can be seen in awe in the promo, saying, “'Devio aur Sajnu (Ladies and Gentlemen!) We are leaving. This show will not be staged in the future. We want to say to our admirers that we will not be seen next time. There is no courage to express these feelings. We say the last ‘Good Bye’ from the stage of this show.”

Various geniuses hailing from diverse states of India take part in this show to try their luck. They answer the hard questions, and in return, they earn a hefty amount.

However, celebrities from the film industry also participate in this show for the promotion of their films.

Renowned actresses including Sharmila Tagore, Vidya Balan and Sara Ali Khan were part of the last episode of the show, according to Indian media.



