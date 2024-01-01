Aiman Khan is the queen of my life: Muneeb Butt

Muneeb changed himself at 360 degree after marriage

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Renowned Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt said that Aiman Khan is the queen of his life.

In his latest interview, Muneeb talked about his successful marital life and the household expenses after marriage with actor Aiman Khan.

Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan are one of the most stable celebrity couples of our industry.

They are blessed with two adorable daughters Amal and Miral.

“I changed myself at 360 degree after marriage. I do not go to parties with friends and there are many other things which I changed,” Muneeb said.

He added that he even started eating Chinese food because Aiman liked it.

“Everyone has to change and that is what both the partners should do to accommodate each other,” said the actor.

Talking about the household expenses, Muneeb said that his wife and both the daughters are his responsibility.

“I didn’t take any money from Aiman ever in my life because it is my responsibility to meet the expenses,” Muneeb said.

“My wife is the queen of my life. She must enjoy the comfort of home in a relaxed manner,” the actor said.