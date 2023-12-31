Saudi woman completes 1,400-km cycling trip around Iceland

She has become the first Arab woman to complete the grueling trip

RIYADH: (Web Desk) - Earlier this year, Yasmine Idriss sat down with Arab News just before setting off to Iceland to cycle the country’s Ring Road on the journey of a lifetime.

Now, she has become the first Arab woman to complete the grueling trip.

Initially, she thought her time on the road — which runs for almost 1,400 km — would give her the chance to plan her next career move.

Little did she know she would pedal her way to much deeper enlightenment.

Her entire journey, from raging winds to sweet serenity, is captured in a documentary film titled “Threshold,” due out in 2024.

“I open up quite a bit (in the film) about what this was for me and what the ‘heroine’s journey’ is.

The heroine’s journey isn’t just a woman going through the hero’s journey. (It) has a lot more surrender embedded in it, and that’s a huge theme of what Iceland was for me,” she told Arab News.

While Idriss knew there was no way to replicate the effects of Iceland’s biting winds during her training period, she hadn’t expected them to be quite as fierce as they were — she faced the highest winds of the entire season and was blown off track in all directions.

With oncoming traffic on one side and sharp rocks on the other, she prayed for stability.

“It was a very brutal welcoming to what this Ring Road journey was going to be about,” she said.

With the exception of just two days in her three-week trip, the wind was constant — not stopping “even for a second,” she said.

While most life challenges come in waves, ebbing and flowing, the continuous assault brewed frustration.

“Why? What is the purpose? What can I be learning from this? Why is this so hard?” Idriss says she wondered.

Her close friend — and one of her two companions on the road — Kathi Hendrick, said to her: “Wind stops inertia, wind forces you to move, it forces you to be awake, otherwise you would fall.”

The physical challenges paralleled the emotional. Realizing that she was exerting more strength than needed, she surrendered.

“The muscles that needed to be working were working, and the muscles that didn’t need to be working were relaxed.

Psychologically, how that translated was: I just let anything that needed to happen, happen,” she explained.