Sindh regulates role of child stars in showbiz industry

Published On: Sun, 31 Dec 2023 04:45:48 PKT

(Web Desk) - The Sindh Ministry of Culture has introduced two new regulations, the Children Drama Industry Ordinance, and the Sindh Actor Royalty Ordinance, to regulate the involvement of children in the Pakistani showbiz industry.

According to Provincial Minister of Culture Junaid Ali Shah, the Children Drama Industry Ordinance will establish specific working hours for children in the entertainment industry.

This ordinance prohibits children from working during school hours and restricts shooting or recording sessions late at night.

Stringent measures will be taken against individuals or entities involving children in filming activities during school hours or late at night.

It is emphasized that young artists should balance their education alongside their artistic pursuits. Any violations of the Children’s Drama Industry Ordinance will prompt intervention from the Child Protection Bureau and law enforcement.

To address concerns related to contracts between production companies and artists, a dedicated committee will be established for grievance resolution.

Under the Sindh Actor Royalty Act, artists will be protected to ensure that royalties from various sources, including social media and other film and drama profits, are allocated to them.

Artists registered with the Ministry of Culture can seek recourse through the Royalties Committee.

The focus is on encouraging young artists to continue their education while working.

