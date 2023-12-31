Kate, Prince William recap their 2023 ahead of New Year

They have shared a recap of their big year

(Web Desk) - Kate Middleton and Prince William are recapping their monumental 2023.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took to social media to share a short slideshow of photos from throughout the year, set to Harry Styles’ smash hit "As It Was." The caption for the video thanks "everyone who has been a part of our year."

The video starts with a look behind their preparation for King Charles’ historic coronation. "This was 2023" is displayed over the beginning of the post.

Several moments from their year are showcased through photos, including Kate opening the 2023 Eurovision song contest by playing the piano and their various philanthropic speeches and appearances.

The video also includes photos of their children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. A photo of their family of five standing on the balcony after Charles’ coronation is seen.

The post ends with their annual Christmas card photo, released earlier this month. The photo was taken this year in a Windsor studio, snapped by Josh Shinner.

The portrait then fades to black as the Kensington Palace logo appears.

William and Kate's participation in King Charles’ coronation this year further solidified their roles within the royal family.

As they officially settle into their new roles as Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George also made history as the first future monarch to take part in the ceremony.