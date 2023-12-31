'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke, mom honored by King Charles for charity work

Emilia, her mother, Jennifer, are being honored for their service to those with brain injuries

Web Desk) - Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke and her mother have both been awarded with MBEs for their charity work.

MBE is an abbreviation for "The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire." They are given by King Charles to those who have excelled in contributions to arts and sciences, charity work or public service.

Clarke and her mom, Jennifer, were honored for their service to those with brain injuries. They are believed to be the first mother-daughter duo to be honored on the same list with the award.

"I can say for both of us that the MBE is for the cause and the charity, and for that it's wicked. For that it's amazing," Clarke said to BBC News. "And who doesn't want to go to the palace? I've asked if I can take my dog, but apparently you can't."

Clarke previously struggled with brain hemorrhages while filming Game of Thrones. She terms it a "miracle" that she is still around to discuss her health issues, which took place in 2011 and 2013.

"In hospital, every day you're told you're going to die. Every day you're watched like a hawk, especially in a brain ward. You're woken up every two hours. It's this high-stakes scenario."

After surviving a second brain hemorrhage, Clarke said she knew she had to do "something big." She continues, "I'm here for a reason, let me do something about it."

She then teamed up with her mother, who previously had brain surgery to remove an aneurysm, to create SameYou. The foundation aims to help those struggling with brain conditions, pushing for recovery from the injuries to be taken more seriously.

The pair stated that "the most important thing" is that they are being awarded together for a cause that has affected them and countless others.

"The great honor that we've both been awarded, I don't see it at all for us, because we're just starting off on this journey to try and raise awareness, but [it is for] the tens of thousands of people that have written to us and the millions of people around the world that don't have a voice," Clarke's mother said.