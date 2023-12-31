Mishi Khan gives tips for long-lasting marriage

Says patience, endurance hallmarks of successful relationship

Published On: Sun, 31 Dec 2023 00:46:19 PKT

(Web Desk) - Mishi Khan is a talented television host and a former star actor. She is hosting a morning show at a TV channel for ten years.

Currently, Mishi Khan is counted amongst the most vocal Pakistani celebrities. Fans admire her thoughtful, bold and opinionated personality.

Nowadays, Mishi Khan is the only Pakistani celebrity who is raising voice for Palestinians.

Mishi Khan has recently appeared in Marriam Kaiwan’s YouTube podcast where she opened up about her personal life.

Mishi Khan also gave tips to the married couples, she said, “One person needs to be a little patient, you spend a lot of money on the weddings but after a month we hear that it’s not working.

You should work on your marriage, it is a sacred thing, take time to adjust in it, give time to each other and be patient.

I really feel bad after hearing about divorces. Also, don’t follow others on social media. Don’t post things on social media. Keep it secret, evil eye is for real.”

She also revealed the reason for not getting married.

Talking about it, Mishi Khan said, “It’s not that easy to lead a single life. Maybe, I feel it easier and comfortable.

There must have been people who would be concerned about my lifestyle as a single woman but not all the people are supposed to follow the same patterns in life.

Allah has not made everyone to lead similar lifestyle; some people are different in nature. Perhaps, Allah knew me, I had my own activities.

I was more of a free spirited child, maybe, that’s why Allah has kept me like this.

Also, I think that people marry for the kids, I think I am a child myself. I often thank Allah that I haven’t gotten married to the one I was once supposed to marry, Allah has saved me from psycho and fat people.”

Talking further about marriage she said that she was fond of getting married at her early age just because of the perks of it.

She said that she was interested in the clothes and the jewellery as she didn’t know much about the responsibilities. She said that she changed her mind after seeing the people’s experiences.