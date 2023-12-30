Atif Aslam releases new song featuring Saboor Ali

Entertainment Entertainment Atif Aslam releases new song featuring Saboor Ali

Atif Aslam releases new song featuring Saboor Ali

Follow on Published On: Sat, 30 Dec 2023 17:37:26 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pakistani musician Atif Aslam is loved in Pakistan and across the world due to his melodious voice coupled with the beautiful lyrics in his songs that make people to fall for his videos.

He has never looked back after landing with Doorie and never sacrificed the level of his work.

The famous singer has released his new song Zindagi which features another talented Pakistani actor Saboor Ali that adds a classical touch.

Both are looking admirable in the video released on the internet and the fans are loving it and reacting greatly.

Saboor has a great acting talent and her featuring in Atif’s song has shown how incredible she acts in different roles given to her.

As one commented, Saboor’s performance is a testament to her ability to breathe life into her character.

The celebrity performs all over the world and has worked in Pakistan and India. He is admired for his skill, modesty, and constant honesty.

For his listeners, Atif's music is like a breath of fresh air and his admirers eagerly await the release of new music.

In recent years, he has been releasing songs that people are adoring a lot. His fans admire the songs he has shared which span a variety of genres.

He has once again mesmerised the crowd with the release of his most recent song, Zindagi. The song, which features the incredibly gifted Saboor Aly, has a really classical vibe to it.

