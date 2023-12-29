Yasir Hussain says could not be more blessed on his marriage with Iqra Aziz

Yasir called her the most beautiful thing ever happened to him

(Web Desk) – Pakistan entertainment industry actor Yasir Hussain has disclosed that he feels really lucky to be the partner of iqra Aziz.

Penning a long, heartwarming note for his wife, Yasir called her the most beautiful thing ever happened to him.

"Four years. Mashallah," he captioned alongside the series of images.

"12 baj gaye yahan dunya ke is kony mai. Aur mai in 2 sleeping beauties k sath hun." (It's 12 here in this part of the world and I'm here with these two sleeping beauties).

"I’m so blessed to have a partner like Iqra because I know who she really is," he said. "Aap logon k liye toh bohot sweet hai lol."(She's very sweet for you guys). "She is irritating and I like it. Iqra woh anger bird hai jo gussa kar k khud thak jati hai. (She is the type of angry bird who gets mad and then gets tired herself).

The actor went on, "Iqra, you are the most talented, humble and sweetest person I have ever known. Log kehty hain k aap bohot lucky hain k aap ko Iqra mili aur woh sahi kehty hain. Mai tumhain Itna pyaar karta hun jitna Nawaz Shareef paye se, Elon Musk Mars se, aur actors apny aap se karty hain. And you know yeh kitna zyada hai. Moon and back se baat aagy barh chuki hai. (People say that I am very lucky that I am with Iqra and they are right. I love you as much as Nawaz Shareef loves paye, Elon Musk loves Mars, and actors love themselves. And you know how great that is. We've exceeded moon and back.)

Taking a rather comical turn, he said, "Ab is caption ko yaheen rokna hoga warna tumhain shak ho jae ga k mai toilet mai itni der kis se baat kar raha hun. (I must end this caption here, lest you suspect who I'm talking to in the toilet for so long). Love you and thank you for being with me. Happy fourth anniversary baby."