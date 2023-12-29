37th death anniversary of classical singer Ustad Chhote Ghulam Ali Khan today

He was awarded Presidential Pride for Performance in 1985

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 37th death anniversary of renowned Pakistani classical singer Ustad Chhote Ghulam Ali Khan is being observed today (Friday).

Ustad Chhoty Ghulam Ali Khan was born in a family of musicians in Kasur. He received his early training of music from his father, Mian Imam Bakhsh, who is known for his unique style of singing.

At a young age, Ustad Chhoty Ghulam Ali Khan mastered the art of classical singing, excelling in genres such as Khayal, Tarana, Thumri, Dadra, and Ghazal.

He has been associated with the Lahore Arts Council for a considerable period.

Notable students of Ustad Chhote Ghulam Ali Khan include Shahida Parveen, Badrul Zaman, Qamar ul Zaman, and others.

In recognition of his significant contributions to the field of music, the Government of Pakistan honoured him with the ‘Presidential Pride for Performance’ award in 1985.

Ustad Chhoty Ghulam Ali Khan passed away on December 29, 1986, leaving behind a legacy of excellence in music industry.

He rests in peace at the Miani Sahib Graveyard in Lahore.

