YouTube star with 2mn subscribers found dead

The Brazilian influencer was well-known for his social media content

(Web Desk) - A Youtuber was found dead by his girlfriend at his home in Brazil as police investigated his alleged history of sharing child abuse images.

Paulo Cezar Goulart Siqueira, known as PC Siqueira to his two million subscribers, died on Wednesday afternoon aged 37.

The influencer was well-known for his social media content, presenting work, and comic book colouring as well as his appearances on TV programs including MTV Brasil, PlayTV, and TBS Brasil.

His ex-girlfriend, Maria Watanabe, is said to have discovered him dead in his Sao Paulo apartment and sought help from a neighbour who called the police.

Siqueira was being investigated for allegedly sharing vile pictures of children when he died.

Brazil's Public Security Secretariat said earlier this month: "The case continues to be investigated by the 4th Pedophilia Repression Police Station of the Department of Homicide and Personal Protection.

"Details about the progress of the investigation will be preserved, due to the secrecy decreed by the Court."

According to local media, Siqueira was accused of sharing sick photos of a six-year-old child on June 10, 2020.