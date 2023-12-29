Faryal Mehmood opens up about her marital breakup

Says her marriage was mentally abusive

(Web Desk) - Model and actor Faryal Mehmood has said her marriage was mentally abusive.

Faryal was married to actor Daniyal Raheel. They had a simple wedding which did not last long and both the artists went their separate ways.

It was mental abuse from her ex-husband towards her and then there was mental abuse from her side for her ex-husband. This eventually became the reason for breakup.

Faryal Mehmood is making a grand comeback in the industry after giving a hit like Raqeeb Se. The actor had taken a break from work as she was not getting any good script which she believed in.

She was travelling and exploring herself. Faryal also got divorced around that time and she was not feeling well mentally and wanted to take a break from all the chaos.

She was a guest on FHM podcast and shared her thoughts about divorce and how it is still treated as a taboo in our society.

Faryal talked about how women still get a tag of a divorcee here and how a woman’s own parents will tell her to die rather than come back to her home.

She said that those parents are in the absolute wrong as they are responsible for the child they brought into this world.

She added that divorce does not mean the end of this world but it can be a new beginning for the person.