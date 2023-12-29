What traits Hareem Farooq likes in her would-be husband

(Web Desk) - Hareem Farooq in a TV show revealed his marriage plans and characteristics she would in her would-be husband.

During the programme, television and film actor Hareem Farooq Hareem Farooq said, “I think I will soon be getting married.

Allah knows better about the timeline, but I have plans to get married.

I would look for someone who is pure of heart, truthful, and kind.

Kindness is important for me, and he should also be truthful.

Also, if a person is kind; he will be good in his relationships, he will be good with his loved ones and he will take care of them without any greed or expectations.”

Hareem Farooq is a gorgeous and talented Pakistani television and film actress.

She has also gained popularity as a film producer. Her claim to fame project was drama serial Diyar e Dil from Hum TV.

She has also appeared in Mere Hamdam Mere Dost, Dusri Bivi and Sanam. Her hit films include Parchi, Heer Man ja and Dubara Phir Se.

Her movies were praised by the fans. Hareem Farooq’s on-screen pairing with Ali Rehman Khan is also admired by the fans.

Recently, Hareem is appearing in Green Entertainment’s famous drama serial 22 Qadam. Fans are liking her performance as a cricket player.

Lately, Hareem Farooq appeared in Samaa Tv’s show Gup Shab hosted by Vasay Chaudhary, in the show, she revealed her marriage plans.