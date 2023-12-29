Director Alphonse's startling allegations spark speculation

Entertainment Entertainment Director Alphonse's startling allegations spark speculation

He alleges prominent Tamil Nadu political figures were victims of murder

Follow on Published On: Fri, 29 Dec 2023 03:55:18 PKT

(Web Desk) - Director Alphonse Puthren, celebrated for his works in films like Neram and Premam, has stirred the pot of speculation with a series of Instagram posts.

The content of these posts has left fans wondering: Has his social media account been compromised or is the director in distress due to the underwhelming performance of his latest film, Gold?

In a startling revelation, Puthren addressed actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, alleging that prominent Tamil Nadu political figures M Karunanidhi, Jayalalitha, and Vijayakanth were victims of murder.

He went on to suggest that both Stalin and actor Kamal Haasan were also targeted on the set of the film Indian 2.

Recalling the time when he received a smartphone from Udhayanidhi after the release of Neram, Puthren suggested that uncovering the alleged murderers should be as uncomplicated as acquiring a phone.

In another post, the director delved into actor Ajith Kumar’s speculated political ambitions.

Referencing a conversation between Ajith and actor Nivin Pauly, Puthren expressed expectations of Ajith stepping into the political arena.

He called for a public clarification from Ajith if his information was incorrect. Yet, the actors and individuals implicated in Puthren’s allegations have maintained a conspicuous silence.

Adding to the intrigue, Puthren’s posts also included promotions for the Motorola razr 40 smartphone and a refurbished Xiaomi 12 Pro.

He further extended an invitation to join a Whatsapp channel dedicated to entertainment updates.

As the mystery of Puthren’s social media activity deepens, his followers and the Tamil film industry are left to decipher the intent behind his cryptic posts.