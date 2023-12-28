Shakira honored with monumental statue in hometown

Entertainment Entertainment Shakira honored with monumental statue in hometown

Statue pays tribute to Colombian superstar for her unique talent, wide-reaching voice

Follow on Published On: Thu, 28 Dec 2023 02:52:14 PKT

(Web Desk) - Colombian singing sensation Shakira has been immortalized in her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia, with a towering 6.5-meter tall statue.

The bronze and aluminium statue, unveiled in a ceremony by the Magdalena River, captures the dynamism and energy of the singer, encapsulated in her iconic dance pose.

The statue showcases Shakira with her hands above her head and a prominent hip, reminiscent of her global hit, “Hips Don’t Lie.”

A tribute to Shakira’s talent and influence

The statue’s base carries an inscription that pays tribute to Shakira’s unique talent and her wide-reaching voice.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Shakira’s parents and the artist behind the masterpiece, Yino Marquez.

Marquez, together with a team of art students, worked diligently to craft this tribute to the singer’s contribution to the music industry.

Shakira’s legacy

Visitors at the ceremony expressed their admiration for the statue and its accurate representation of Shakira.

They also noted the honor it brings to Barranquilla, further embedding Shakira’s legacy in the city’s cultural fabric.

With almost 80 million albums sold worldwide and three Grammy Awards under her belt, Shakira’s influence on the global music scene is undeniable.

Shakira: beyond the spotlight

While the statue celebrates Shakira’s musical success, it also comes at a time when the singer is navigating legal disputes.

Shakira has been in the news for tax evasion investigations in Spain, which juxtaposes her musical triumphs with the challenges of fame.

Regardless of these issues, Shakira remains a celebrated figure in the music industry, with her hometown statue serving as a testament to her enduring impact and talent.