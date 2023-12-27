It's baby girl: 'Joyland' actor Sarwat Gilani announces birth of third child

Gilani is wed to Mirza, an actor and plastic surgeon

(Web Desk) –Pakistan entertainment industry renowned actor Sarwat Gilani and her husband Fahad Mirza welcomed a newborn girl.

The Joyland actor shared another photo of the new family member on her official Instagram account to announce the arrival of her child.

Gilani, who is renowned for taking on daring roles in films and television, is wed to Mirza, an actor and plastic surgeon.

After getting married in 2014, the couple has two children, Rohan Mirza and Araiz Muhammad Mirza, who were born in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

Over the years, the actor has received recognition and high appreciation for her work in dramas like Khasara and Naulakha, as well as for her big-screen roles in films like Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Joyland, and others, for which she was nominated for a 2015 Lux Style Awards Best Supporting Actress.

