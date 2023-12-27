Groom's family calls off wedding over mutton dish missing from menu

The groom's family called it an ‘insult’

Wed, 27 Dec 2023 04:52:58 PKT

(Web Desk) - A dispute occurred after the couple's engagement when the groom's relatives noticed that mutton bone marrow was not being served to the guests.

A wedding was called off in Telangana as the groom's family was reportedly upset over mutton bone marrow not being included in the non-vegetarian menu chosen by the bride's side.

The couple had got engaged at the bride's residence in November. However, the engagement party concluded with the groom's family deciding to call off the wedding, as per a report by NDTV.

The bride's family had organised a non-vegetarian menu for all guests, including family members from both sides.

However, a dispute arose after the engagement when guests noticed that mutton bone marrow was missing from the dishes being served.

When the bride's family confirmed that the dish in question had not been added to the menu, the disagreement between the two parties escalated.

The police were immediately informed, who tried to mediate and resolve the issue. However, the groom's family called it an "insult" and refused to give in.

The groom's relatives said that the bride's family intentionally withheld the information about the absence of bone marrow from the menu.

The engagement party ended with the wedding being called off by the groom's side.

This incident closely resembled the plot of the Telugu movie 'Balagam', which showed a wedding being called off following a dispute over mutton bone marrow between the two families.