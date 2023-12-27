Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir team up for 'Teri Meri Kahani'

Fahad Mustafa is set to make a grand comeback, co-starring with Hania Aamir on ‘Teri Meri Kahani’

Published On: Wed, 27 Dec 2023 03:45:10 PKT

(Web Desk) - Official sources confirm that Fahad Mustafa is going to make a grand comeback, co-starring with the renowned actor Hania Aamir.

The announcement was made by Farhat Ishtiaq, the writer of Teri Meri Kahani, in a post on her official Instagram.

As we all know, she’s the genius behind some of the biggest hits like Humsafar, Bin Roye, and Dayaar e Dil. So, when she drops some news, we know it’s going to be good!

Now, if you’re not familiar with them, they’ve churned out some massive hit dramas in the past couple of years.

These include the famous dramas, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha (2022) and Mayi Ri (2023). So, we can expect nothing short of brilliance from this production house.

It is worth noting that the last drama serial that Fahad Mustafa starred in was Dusri Biwi, back in 2015. Since then, the actor has only appeared on TV shows and worked as a producer.

However, Fahad Mustafa did hint at his comeback on Shoaib Akhtar’s talk show 2.0 this month. He stated that he might be working on something with Hania Aamir.

He also expressed his admiration for Hania Aamir as an actor, praising her talent and potential.

Upon further questioning, Fahad Mustafa revealed: “We are doing something together. I don’t kiss and tell.

Once it’s done and out, then you talk about it. But yes, we are about to do something.”

Fahad Mustafa is a true jack-of-all-trades in the entertainment industry. Not only is he an incredible actor, but he has also made a name as a producer and host.

He’s a real powerhouse in the Pakistani showbiz industry and has proven his versatility time and time again.

When it comes to hosting television shows, Fahad is undoubtedly one of the most successful and beloved hosts to have ever appeared on our screens.