Dua Lipa, family visit Humayun Tomb in Delhi

Her father shared pictures from their visit to Humayun's Tomb and Bangla Sahib

(Web Desk) - Pop singer Dua Lipa and her family just celebrated Christmas in India.

Her father recently shared pictures from their visit to Humayun's Tomb and Bangla Sahib in Delhi, on Instagram.

Dua Lipa posted pictures from her visit to Rajasthan a few days back, which pleasantly surprised fans.

Just like how Bollywood celebrities are jetting off to different places to celebrate New Years, singer-actor Dua Lipa is currently in India, preparing to celebrate her Christmas and New Years here.

On December 24, pop singer Dua Lipa shared a series of photos featuring herself vacationing in Rajasthan, India.

The pictures also showed Dua with her friends as she enjoyed the scenic beauty of the state. However, she did not mention anything about her visit in the caption.

The three-time Grammy Award winner, Dua Lipa, was last seen in India as she made her debut performance in the country back in November 2019.