Entertainment Entertainment Rapper seeks apology for words 'I see good things about Hitler'

Kanye West’s apology ‘is welcome,’ but he still caused ‘untold damage: Jewish group

Follow on Published On: Wed, 27 Dec 2023 02:47:38 PKT

(Web Desk) - Kanye West's new apology is being cautiously accepted by some.

Early Tuesday, the Grammy winner took to Instagram to share an apology for his past words and actions, all written in Hebrew.

Jewish group says, "After causing untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate, an apology in Hebrew may be the first step on a long journey towards making amends to the Jewish community and all those who he has hurt."

During a three-hour interview, rapper Kanye West said, "I see good things about Hitler."

In his statement, West apologised for "unplanned outbursts caused by [my] words or actions," according to an online translation.

"It was not my intention to offend or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused."

The rapper added that he is "committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future."

"Your forgiveness is important to me and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity," he continued.

West addressed claims that he is antisemitic on his controversial song "Vultures," where he raps, "How I'm antisemitic, I just f---ed a Jewish bitch."

He was also widely criticized last year when stories leaked out about him allegedly praising Hitler in the early 2000s when he was working on his 2004 debut album, The College Dropout.

The rapper, who changed his name to Ye, later publicly shared antisemitic remarks during an appearance on Alex Jones' show in December 2022.