Sports radio divides internet after blaming Taylor Swift for Travis' boring performance

Following the Chiefs' surprise 20-14 defeat, Travis and Swift left stadium holding hands

(Web Desk) - Following another less-than-stellar performance with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday afternoon, Travis Kelce's detractors were out in full force.

Following the Chiefs' surprise 20-14 defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day, Kelce and Swift were spotted leaving Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium holding hands.

In particular, Philadelphia sports radio personality Nick Kayal — who hosts Kayal and Company weekday mornings on 1210 WPHT — took aim at Kelce's recent personal exploits and professional endeavors outside of football as alleged distractions.

"Travis Kelce's priority list: 1. [Taylor] Swift 2. Pfizer 3. Bud Light 4. Podcast 5. Catching passes," Kayal wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Chiefs are now 3-5 in their last 8-games and he has 1 Touchdown. Get woke, go broke. Never fails."

While Kelce's on-field play saw an initial uptick after his relationship with Swift went public, it's been a difficult stretch for the star tight end.

As the Kansas City Chiefs have lost three of four games, Kelce's stats have been a mirrored disappointment, including during a surprising 20-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday in which Kelce had only five receptions for a total of 44 yards.

Kelce hasn't caught a touchdown pass in over a month and hasn't cracked 100 receiving yards since Oct. 22.

Kayal, whose show is described as "a fun and entertaining conservative spin on politics, news, and sports," pointed to Kelce's partnership with Pfizer (for which he urges people to get their COVID-19 booster shots) and Bud Light (Kelce supported the beer maker after their partnership with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney) as other reasons for Kelce's recent slump.

Lastly, Kayal claimed that Kelce's podcast New Heights, which he hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, has taken precedence over his football career.

Naturally, Kayal's bold statements drew some strong reactions.

"Why is it Travis's fault?" one person replied. "He didn't throw a touchdown interception today? Also, he can't catch the football if it's not thrown his way.

A lot of finger pointing goes to the quarterback. He's looking average lately!"

Another commented, "How is he broke? You people dont even make any sense anymore you just cant handle people who disagree with you. Its sad."

Still, Kayal had plenty of support in his mentions, as well.

One person wrote, "Taylor Swift ruined their season and Christmas," while another angry football fan commented, "As soon as CBS showed a closeup of Swift in her box, I changed the channel.

I now hate the Chiefs when I didn't before. Go woke, go Swiftly into the night and go broke."

In the midst of all the contentious back-and-forth, there was still room for a little pun-making.

"It's a cruel summer," one person wrote, "I hope he can shake it off."

Kelce and the Chiefs return to action Sunday afternoon against the Cincinnati Bengals in Kansas City.