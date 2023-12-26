Mawra Hocane claps back at troll regarding Christmas post

'Belief is in your heart, not in tree'

(Web Desk) - Following the release of an endearing Christmas celebration video, Mawra Hocane was the subject of divergent views on social media on religious inclusivity.

The actor posted a happy video of herself taking part in Christmas celebrations on her Instagram account to get everyone in the mood for the holidays.

In the video, Mawra was encircled by colourful decorations, one of which was a tastefully decorated Christmas tree.

She said, "Merry Merry Christmas to the white of my flag and to everyone celebrating everywhere," in her message, sending out nice holiday vibes. Love you all "with hashtags like 'Christmas' and 'Minorities Matter'.

Taking an issue with Mawra’s view on the joyous occasion, an Instagram user expressed doubts about Mawra's religious convictions and questioned her participation in the rituals of another religion, which started a discussion over the photo.

"It's not about minorities matter, decorating [a] tree and wishing them means you are accepting their beliefs about Christmas. No Muslim can indulge in other religions' religious deeds. Please be sensible."

However, Mawra did not mince her words. In response, she defended her views on religious tolerance and diversity.

She highlighted that beliefs are not limited to outside symbols like trees; rather, they are found in the heart.

"Belief is in your heart, not in a tree," Mawra said, encouraging acceptance and understanding. Go read a little bit more, please. This is precisely how minority experience inclusion, and you don't have to do it but let me do my part. Thank you!"



