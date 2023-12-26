Playing with fire: Ayeza Khan narrowly escapes disaster during shooting

The actor stepped on the flames accidently on the set of shooting

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistani showbiz star Ayeza Khan narrowly escaped an accident during the shooting of a scene on the set of a drama.

The Chupke Chupke star was busy in the shooting of a scene with her co-star Hamza Ali Abbasi when she narrowly escaped a fire incident.

Taking to Instagram, Ayeza paid her gratitude to Allah Almighty for protecting her during the shooting on daily basis. The Pyarey Afzal star also shared a video in which the actor could be seen throwing a shawl caught on fire.

Ayeza was alerted by someone behind the camera who shouted her name in haste and she suddenly avoided the fire.

“It’s not easy being an actor. When the director says ‘Action,’ we forget what’s going to happen next and just give our best performance. Sometimes unexpected things happen on set that the onscreen audience doesn’t get to see,” the Meray Paas Tum Ho star wrote on Instagram.

“But Allah is protecting us, and I can’t thank Allah enough for having His protection over me every single day. And, of course, the appreciation we receive for our performance from you guys is also unparalleled,” the Chand Tara star wrote.

“Thank you, everyone, for always supporting and loving us (actors) unconditionally. This is exactly what makes us push harder in our career and go forward to give the best we possibly can,” she concluded.