Elections 2024: Chahat Fateh Ali Khan joins politics

He files his papers on National Assembly elections from NA-128, Lahore

Published On: Mon, 25 Dec 2023 17:47:57 PKT

(Web Desk) - In a surprising turn of events, social media sensation and well-known artist Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has stepped into the political ring.

In a viral video on social media, the famous musician disclosed that he has reportedly filed his candidature papers for the forthcoming National Assembly elections from NA-128, Lahore.

Wearing a green shalwar kameez, the singer greets the audience in the video with his trademark unusual manner.

Then, he declares in the video that he has filed his candidature papers for the NA-128 Lahore constituency of the National Assembly.

Many people would be surprised by this decision as Chahat, who has over 1.9 million YouTube subscribers, has made a somewhat comical name for himself with his unmelodious songs and viral videos.

Not much is known about his campaign as Chahat also did not file the nomination papers himself but instead a lawyer did.