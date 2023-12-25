Renowned actor Nisar Qadri passes away

He rose to fame with his dialogue Matchis Ho Gi Aap Ke Pass

Mon, 25 Dec 2023 12:46:07 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Renowned actor Nisar Qadri passed away on Sunday. He was 82.

He exhibited his acting skills in several PTV plays. He was ill for the last couple of months. His funeral prayer will be offered today (Monday) at Eidgagh Ground Chaklala.

He started his acting career from Radio Pakistan in 1966. He played memorable roles in many PTV plays. He rose to fame with his dialogue, 'Matchis Ho Gi Aap Ke Pass? (Do you have a match box?)' used in drama 'Aik Haqiqat Aik Afsana'.

The other famous dramas in which he played roles were Khaheshein, Aatish, Puray Chand Ki Raat, Aadhi Dhoop, Iztrab, Angar Wadi, Nijat, Bahadur Ali, Carvan and Samandar.

Qadri usually played negative roles in his plays. Besides that, he also earned fame in comedy roles. In 2016, he was given Pride of Performance for his services in TV, radio and stage plays.