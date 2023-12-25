Kangana enters politics, to contest polls on BJP ticket

Her political aspirations have sparked speculations

(Web Desk) - Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has formally confirmed her candidacy for the forthcoming 2024 general elections in India.

According to reports, she will run as a candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with her father confirming this information.

Kangana’s political aspirations had sparked speculation after her recent meeting with BJP National President J.P. Nadda. Kangana, who is well-known for her ardent support for the Modi administration and the BJP, has previously hinted at her political ambitions in different media appearances.

She previously stated her desire to run in future Lok Sabha elections in early November, indicating her impending entrance into politics.

Additionally, Kangana is set to play former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the forthcoming historical film called ‘Emergency,’ which centers on the era between 1975 and 1977 when India was placed under a state of emergency.