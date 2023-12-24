Imran Ashraf's discovery at Mazaq Raat sings 'Namak Haram' OST

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Dunya News comedy programme 'Mazaq Raat' continues to bring new talent to the fore by giving talented people the opportunity to express their talents.

The show gave Ayesha Tariq, who has a melodious voice that serves as a treat to listeners, a chance to sing and explore the various opportunities that may come her way.

Recently, she participated in 'Mazaq Raat' and she was asked by the host Imran Ashraf to sing a song during the question and answer session.

Ayesha sang in her beautiful voice the OST of the drama serial Raqs e Bismal 'Kadi Aa Mil Sanwal Yar Way', which was well appreciated by the audience watching the program including the host and the attendees.

Thanks to the efforts of Dunya News, Ayesha Tariq got an opportunity to sing the OST of 'Mazaq Raat' host Imran Ashraf's new drama serial 'Namak Haram', which is being well received on social media.

Imran Ashraf, the host of 'Mazaq Raat', expressed good wishes for Ayesha Tariq and said that Dunya News will continue all efforts to find new talent and make their art reach the big platform.

