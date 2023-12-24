Anil Kapoor says his father didn't help him early in career, made him 'bitter'

He recalls the time when he set out to be an actor in Hindi cinema

(Web Desk) - Actor Anil Kapoor has completed 40 years in the Hindi film industry but his initial years weren’t as smooth despite being the son of well-known producer Surinder Kapoor.

The actor said that his father had declared that he would have to make it on his own in the industry and would not receive any help from him.

In an interview with Midday, Anil remembered his father, who passed away in 2011. Anil said, “He was very honest, decent, and kind of an introvert.

He was a good man and so he was not one of the pushy, filmy or aggressive ones. He was a gentleman.”

The actor added, “He very clearly told me that ‘I cannot do anything for you’ and I never expected him to do anything for me.

So from the day, I felt instinctive, I said, ‘It’s time for me to get out, go to the battlefield, and fight it out’.”

However, things were not as smooth as one would expect them to be for a star kid. The lack of good offers did have a negative impact on Anil, who was roaring to take on Bollywood.

“It was exhausting, it was tiring, frustrating. I looked worse, I felt worse. I used to sit with my friends and have Rum. I was a bitter person,” he said, while adding, “I channelled it in my work.

Awaragi, Mashaal. You see that anger, it was that anger and bitterness. Awaragi was much later but Mashaal, yes.”

Anil made his acting debut with the Telugu film Vamsa Vruksham, right after playing a small role in the Hindi film Humaare Tumhaare.

However, recognition came to him with the 1983 film Woh Saat Din. Ever since, the actor has given several blockbusters like Mr India, Beta, Lamhe, and Nayak amongst others.

Most recently, the actor delivered a hit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. He essayed the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s father in the movie.

He will be next seen in Fighter, opposite Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The film will hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

