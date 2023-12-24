Iqrar-ul-Hassan vacationing with Farah Iqrar in Europe

Farah is sharing pictures with her husband

(Web Desk) – Iqrar-ul-Hassan is a famous Pakistani host and crime reporter who got fame through his popular show Sar E Aam.

Iqrar Ul Hassan often remains in the headlines because of his marriages and controversies.

Lately, his rumoured third marriage created a buzz on social media but the host didn’t talk about it.

He is happily married to Qurat Ul Ain Iqrar and he has a handsome and talented son Pehlaj.

He’s also married to Farah Yousaf. Iqrar Hassan says that he manages both the families well.

She has also shared a Vlog from Greece. Farah Iqrar gave a mini apartment tour as well.

She also showed the streets of Greece. Farah Iqrar also shared a beautiful picture with husband from Germany.