Jauregui releases song to support Palestinian children

Her new single 'The Day the World Blows Up' will benefit the Middle East Children’s Alliance

Published On: Sun, 24 Dec 2023 00:42:46 PKT

(Web Desk) - Lauren Jauregui has released a new song to support Palestinian children amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"I wrote this song on November 6 but I feel like it has tried to write itself many times before," the former Fifth Harmony member posted on X.

"It encompasses the underlying energy I’ve been feeling for a while now about this world.

My heart has been in a state of perpetual heartbreak and music, as always, is the only thing that makes it make sense."

The song is titled "The Day the World Blows Up" and is only available on Even.biz for a recommended donation of $3.

A portion of the song’s profits will be given to the Middle East Children’s Alliance to support Palestinian kids.

Donations will also be made to the Food Against Hunger fund, which supports Sudanese families in Egypt during the country’s healthcare crisis.

"Even still in the midst of this chaos I feel a hope in us finding each other and remembering what we truly are," the singer continued in her post.

Jauregui has been vocal about her support of a ceasefire in Gaza.

She frequently shares anti-violence messaging on her social media.

Last week, she hosted an Instagram Live with presidential candidate Marianne Williamson to discuss the ceasefire.