Famous Indian motivation speaker beats his wife hours after wedding

Published On: Sat, 23 Dec 2023 17:46:17 PKT

(Web Desk) - Renowned social media influencer and motivational speaker from India Vivek Bindra is currently dealing with severe accusations of domestic abuse.

Authorities said that Bindra's brother-in-law, Vaibhav Kwatra, has filed a complaint in Sector 126 in Noida against him.

According to Kwatra's complaint, Bindra and his spouse Yanika live in Sector 94 of Noida's Supernova West Residency, where the crime took place.

A tense argument reportedly broke out in the household early on December 7, starting with Bindra and his mother Prabha.

The moment Yanika stepped in to mediate, things got heated, and she was supposedly the one Bindra attacked physically.

It has been reported that Yanika suffered serious injuries in the disturbing sequence of events.

Social media users have seen a lot of the assault's aftermath footage, which highlights how serious the situation was.

The claims of domestic violence are hanging like a dark cloud over his public image, and the authorities are actively examining the situation.

The tragedy has spurred talks about the significance of handling such cases professionally and guaranteeing the safety and well-being of individuals concerned, even as the judicial process progresses.



