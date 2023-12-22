Jewellery stolen from Meera's house

The actor suspects her missing help of being involved in the heist

Fri, 22 Dec 2023 03:04:14 PKT

LAHORE: (Dunya News) – Actor Meera has lodged an application with the Defence police stating that two diamond sets, a wristwatch and other jewellery were stolen from her house when she was not at home.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of the film actor and started investigation.

According to the FIR registered by the Defence (A) police, when the applicant, Meera, returned home he found her jewellery, two diamond sets and a wristwatch worth hundreds of thousands of rupees missing from a trunk where she had kept the ornaments.

She told the police her one of the employees found disappeared when she came to the house. She further told the police that she suspected her missing help identified as Qasim of stealing her valuables, whose phone is shut.

According to the actress, the stolen valuables including a wristwatch, and two diamond sets, are worth of Rs10 million.

She appealed the police high-ups to arrest the nominated suspect and recover her valuables.

Police said they have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the suspect and hoped the nominated accused will tracked down soon.