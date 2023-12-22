Mahira Khan celebrates birthday with family, friends

The iconic actor is now 39

(Web Desk) – Actor Mahira Khan has turned 39 as she celebrates her birthday with her husband, son and friends.

She cuts a birthday cake with her husband Salim Karim and son Azlan Askari.

The actress, known for her stellar performances in both Pakistani cinema and television, marked the special occasion with moments of joy and affection shared with her close-knit family.

The day unfolded at an undisclosed location, in the presence of close friends and family, creating an intimate ambiance.

Mahira, who has captivated audience with her talent, has always been private about her personal life.

Mahira Khan's union with business tycoon Salim Karim has been the talk of the town since their secret wedding.

The ceremony, held away from the public eye, was a closely guarded event, and the details only emerged when trusted insiders chose to share glimpses from the joyous occasion.

The birthday celebration echoed the same theme of privacy and intimacy, as Mahira enjoyed the delightful company of her husband, son, and close friends.

Mahira, who rose to fame with her iconic role in the drama 'Humsafar,' has consistently expressed her deep affection for spending quality time with her family.

This private birthday celebration served as a testament to those sentiments, offering fans a rare glimpse into the personal life of the beloved actress.