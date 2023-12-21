Pornhub, other adult sites face new EU content laws

The adult entertainment sites will need to publish transparency reports

(Web Desk) - The European Union has added adult entertainment sites Pornhub, Stripchat and XVideos to the list of online platforms subject to the bloc's new Digital Services Act, which regulates online content and data protection.

The DSA mandates tech platforms must share detailed information on how they protect their users from harmful or misleading content, and how they moderate content in general.

Under the act, companies are required to publish a transparency report every six months detailing their efforts to address disinformation, enhance user protection and ensure child safety online.

The inclusion of adult content companies like Pornhub, Stripchat, and XVideos in the DSA regulations marks further expansion of the EU's efforts to enforce stringent rules on online platforms.

Pornhub said it has 33 million monthly users in continental Europe. Stripchat boasts around 32 million users, while XVideos shared it had 160 million users in the EU.

European Commissioner Thierry Breton,wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that "Pornhub, Stripchat, and XVideos meet the user thresholds to fall under stricter #DSA obligations.

Creating a safer online environment for our children is an enforcement priority under the DSA."

