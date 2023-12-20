Momina Iqbal enraptured by renovation of police stations in Punjab

'Feels great security coming to police station as a woman'

Wed, 20 Dec 2023

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan’s entertainment industry emerging actor Momina Iqbal has expressed pleasure in the upgradation and construction works of police stations in Punjab.

She was impressed by the upgradation of police stations under the Special Initiative Police Stations Project (SIPS) and reached Mastigate police station where she was received by ASP Shazia Ishaq.

Momina also met SP City Captain (r) Qazi Ali Raza who informed her about the Special Initiative Police Stations Project and the services of police stations.

He also told her about the facilities available including chemical machine, front desk and funeral officer.

On this occasion, Momina Iqbal said that as a woman, she felt a sense of security coming to the police station as she appreciated the upgradation of the police stations in light of the orders of IG Punjab.